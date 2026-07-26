Tigress found injured at Pilibhit Tiger Reserve dies during treatment

17:12

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A five-year-old tigress found critically injured in the Mala Range of the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR) has died during treatment, a forest official said on Sunday.



PTR Deputy Director and Divisional Forest Officer Manish Singh told PTI that the tigress died on Saturday night and the carcass has been sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly for a post-mortem.



While the exact cause of death will be ascertained once the autopsy report is received, preliminary assessment suggest that she may have sustained injuries during a territorial conflict with another tiger, Singh said.



The tigress was found injured during a routine patrol by forest officials around 5 pm on Saturday. According to forest officials, the tigress was in a critical condition, lying unconscious under a tree with a deep wound near the inner part of one of her ears that had become infested with maggots.



A five-member veterinary team led by Daksh Gangwar was formed to treat the animal, but despite sustained efforts, her condition did not improve and she died late on Saturday, Singh said. -- PTI