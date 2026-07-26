T'gana to pass resolution to lower minimum age to contest LS, assembly polls to 21

08:51

The Telangana government will soon convene a special assembly session to pass a resolution urging the Centre to lower the minimum age for contesting the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections to 21 years, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said.



The existing age to contest elections is 25 years.



Addressing a candle light rally organised here on Saturday over the NEET paper leak issue, the CM claimed that the Gen Z agitation defeated the "56-inch chest" (a reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi) and forced Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down from his post.



"We will hold a special session of the assembly and legislative council in the first week of August. We will discuss in the assembly and pass a resolution to make 21 years the minimum age to contest as an MLA and MP and send it to the Prime Minister," he said.



Noting that Gen Z representation is less than one per cent in the Lok Sabha though they account for 30 per cent of the country's population, Reddy said the country's future would change if youth above the age of 21 become ministers.



He suggested amending the Constitution to provide the opportunity for those who are 21-year-old to contest as MLAs and MPs.



Citing examples, he said an 18-year-old youth can become Prime Minister and President in Germany and Britain. In Singapore, a 21-year-old can become Prime Minister.



Reddy said he would take responsibility to ensure a Gen Z leader becomes the Union Education Minister if Rahul Gandhi becomes the Prime Minister.



"I will speak to INDIA bloc and meet leaders of every party. These people should not just return home after raising their voice on the streets. These youth should go to Parliament and make the voice of Gen Z heard all over the world," he said.



Reddy noted that 21-year-olds are eligible to become IAS and IPS officers as well as Mayors and Zilla Parishad Chaiperson.



Recalling earlier reforms, he said former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi lowered the minmum age for voting from 21 to 18, while former PM P V Narasimha Rao enabled 21-year-old youth to contest elections for the post of Mayors and Zilla Parishad Chairmen.



The CM further said Congress, under the leaderhship of Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, would raise in Parliament withdrawal of cases registered against students and youth during the NEET stir besides seeking ex-gratia to those who died by suicide following the paper leak.



Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, several ministers, CPI leaders, and a large number of youth participated in the march. -- PTI