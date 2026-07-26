Tej Pratap 'jailed' for supporting Bihar bandh over NEET paper leak

23:25

Former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav was on Sunday sent to jail for trying to enforce the state-wide bandh called a day ago by students' unions over the NEET paper leak, his lawyer claimed.



The alleged "wrongful arrest" led his estranged younger brother Tejashwi, the RJD working president who is said to have played a role in his expulsion from the party headed by their father Lalu Prasad a year ago, to come out in his support.



According to Jagannath Singh, the lawyer of Tej Pratap Yadav, who now heads Janshakti Janata Dal, the ex-minister has been sent to the Beur Central Jail on the outskirts of the city, after being remanded to judicial custody by a magistrate.



"But the fact remains that he was arrested from a Patna mall at 7.30 pm yesterday and the FIR got lodged at the police station concerned only around 12.15 am on Sunday. Tomorrow, I shall be moving before a competent court for bail, where I will also highlight the anomaly," the lawyer said.



The police did not comment on Tej Pratap Yadav's "wrongful" arrest.



Notably, Yadav has been booked for supporting the Bihar bandh called by Left-wing students' unions over the NEET paper leak issue.



He had been detained by the police Saturday morning and let off shortly afterwards, only to be arrested later, the lawyer said. -- PTI