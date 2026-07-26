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Teen boy abducted in Maha over sugarcane harvesting payment dispute

Sun, 26 July 2026
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A 16-year-old boy was allegedly abducted and assaulted over a dispute related to advance payment made for sugarcane harvesting work in Dharashiv district, following which four persons, including a labour contractor, were booked, a police official said on Sunday rpt Sunday.

The incident took place in Palsap village on July 4, the Dhoki police station official said.

"Labour contractor Swapnil Parekar and his associates Dilip Govind Kale, Machhindra Govind Kale and Archanabai Dilip Kale, all residents of Bori Savargaon in Beed district, intercepted Sachin Sunil Kale, demanding that his family either return the advance taken for sugarcane harvesting or report for work," he said.

They assaulted Kale and threatened to keep him hostage till the advance amount was repaid, he added.

Based on a complaint from the victim's mother, Kaushalya Sunil Kale (35), a case was registered on July 24 under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for abduction, voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation and other offences, the official said.

Further investigation into the case is underway, he said. -- PTI

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