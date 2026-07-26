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Tamil Nadu cracks down on liquor overpricing, issues new rules

Sun, 26 July 2026
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Representative image
Representative image
In a major move to curb overcharging at state-run liquor retail outlets across Tamil Nadu, the state government has issued strict, revised disciplinary guidelines following directives from the Madras High Court.

Under the new circular issued, retail liquor staff found selling liquor above the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) will face progressive penalties, culminating in permanent termination for repeat offenders, sources from Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC), the monopoly agency selling liquor in the state, said on Sunday.

The fresh directives issued by TASMAC management apply directly to shop supervisors, salesmen, and assistant salesmen.

Prompted by a recent judgment by the Madras High Court, the corporation aims to eliminate widespread consumer complaints regarding illegal price markups at retail outlets.

According to the new rules, a "first-time offender" will face an immediate one-month temporary suspension, a mandatory monetary fine, and loss of pay for the suspension period.

Upon returning, the employee must provide a written pledge not to repeat the infraction and will be transferred to a low-sales store in the district.

The guidelines said, if caught overcharging a "second time", the employee will be suspended for three months without pay, fined, and subsequently relegated to work in a liquor depot for at least three months.

The strictest penalty is reserved for "third-time offenders". Any staff member caught overcharging three times will be suspended immediately and subjected to a departmental inquiry. If found guilty, the employee will face permanent dismissal from service.

District managers of TASMAC across Tamil Nadu have been instructed to enforce these regulations strictly with immediate effect. -- PTI

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