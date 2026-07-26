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Students show Modi votes, not people, can be stolen: Uddhav

Sun, 26 July 2026
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Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray at the victory march in Mumbai on Sunday./Image: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com
Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray at the victory march in Mumbai on Sunday./Image: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com
Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday hailed students for their nationwide protests over the NEET paper leak, saying the agitation marked the beginning of a larger fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party and proved that "votes can be stolen, but not people".

"Deshbhakt have defeated andhbhakt", he said addressing a 'Tiranga' rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai where a massive crowd of youth, mostly college students, waving the national flag and holding posters of the Constitution, gathered to "celebrate" the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Despite light rains since morning, the youth in raincoats and under umbrellas carried posters of B R Ambedkar, the chief architect of India's Constitution, along with creative social media memes that had gone viral during the nationwide protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

Since the police action on students in Delhi on July 22, protests were seen in different parts of Maharashtra, with Shivaji Park being the centre point of gatherings in Mumbai.

During the rally on Sunday, Uddhav's cousin and MNS chief Raj Thackeray led a one-minute silence at the venue in memory of 21 students who allegedly died by suicide following the NEET paper leak controversy in May. -- PTI

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