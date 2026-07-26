Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Social media influencer booked over reel against Pradhan

Sun, 26 July 2026
Share:
14:53
Former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan./File image
Former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan./File image
A social media influencer in Madhya Pradesh's Niwari district has landed in soup for allegedly posting an objectionable video on Instagram using abusive language against former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Police have registered a first information report (FIR) under sections 296(a) (obscene act in any public place to the annoyance of others) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) following a complaint lodged by a local BJP leader, an official said.

Talking to PTI, Niwari Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDOP) K K Pandey said BJP leader Kamlesh Chaurasia, in his complaint, alleged that Yashpal Soni, a social media influencer, uploaded a video on Instagram in which he used abusive language against Pradhan and the Delhi police, he said.

The complainant demanded strict action against Soni, Pandey said, adding that a probe is underway in the case.

Several memes and posts targeting the government surfaced on social media over the last few weeks amid the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led nationwide protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the Delhi police's crackdown against protesters. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Historic! Mirabai Chanu wins third straight CWG GOLD
Historic! Mirabai Chanu wins third straight CWG GOLD

Indian weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu clinched India's first gold medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in the women's 48kg category. She achieved a record total lift of 190kg, including new Commonwealth and Games records in snatch...

India vs Zim 3rd T20I Updates: India rout Zimbabwe, sweep series
India vs Zim 3rd T20I Updates: India rout Zimbabwe, sweep series

LIVE! Nilekani to head panel on exam meaures: Modi
LIVE! Nilekani to head panel on exam meaures: Modi

Vessel with 4 Indians hit at Ukraine's port; two safe
Vessel with 4 Indians hit at Ukraine's port; two safe

A merchant vessel carrying four Indian nationals was struck at Ukraine's Port of Odesa. While two crew members are confirmed safe, information on the other two is still pending. The Indian Embassy in Kyiv is closely monitoring the...

Delhi police await official nod to withdraw NEET stir FIRs
Delhi police await official nod to withdraw NEET stir FIRs

Delhi Police sources indicate they will await official communication before withdrawing cases against NEET paper leak protesters, despite the Centre's assurance. While 15 FIRs are registered, the police confirm that the broader...