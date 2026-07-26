Sea of youth at Mumbai's Shivaji Park after Pradhan's exit

11:49

Youths gather at Mumbai's Shivaji Park to celebrate Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, on Sunday./Image: Prasanna Zore/Rediff

A massive crowd of youth waving the national flag and holding posters of the Constitution gathered at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Sunday to celebrate the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.



Despite light rains since morning, the youth in raincoats and under umbrellas carried posters of B R Ambedkar, the chief architect of India's Constitution, along with creative social media memes that had gone viral during the nationwide protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).



The youth, mostly college students, walked to Shivaji Park from Dadar station from different parts of the city and neighbouring areas.



Pradhan resigned on Saturday, following which the Cockroach Janta Party called off its 36-day agitation that galvanised lakhs of people over irregularities in exams and the NEET paper leak.



Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray are scheduled to address the gathering to congratulate the youth, who they said have brought the country out of an "atmosphere of fear".



A group of participants in the gathering said they have come to Shivaji Park to show solidarity with the protesters. "This is a victory of democracy," they said.



Another student said she has come to pay tribute to "21 NEET aspirants" who had committed suicide. -- PTI