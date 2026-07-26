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SC to hear pleas on police excess during CJP stir on Monday

Sun, 26 July 2026
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The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Monday two separate pleas alleging police excesses against students protesting over NEET paper leak and other exam irregularities.

According to the apex court's cause list of July 27, the pleas would come up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

A bench headed by the CJI had on July 24 agreed to hear these petitions after the matter was mentioned before it.

"Police is using excessive force against the students," senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan had told the bench while mentioning the pleas for urgent listing.

Sankaranarayanan had told the bench that two separate petitions were filed regarding the violence that took place during students' protests across the country.

The CJI had said that the pleas would be listed for hearing on July 27.

Students were staging protests in several states against the paper leak.

The Cockroach Janta Party-led march on July 20 in Delhi witnessed clashes between protesters and security personnel, who used lathis and tear gas shells to disperse crowds attempting to move towards Parliament. -- PTI

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