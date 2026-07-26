Rs 5 cr ephedrine seized from 3 New Zealand-bound courier parcels; one held

13:45

The NCB Mumbai zonal unit has busted an international drug trafficking network, seizing ephedrine valued at Rs 5 crore concealed in three courier parcels bound for New Zealand, and arrested one person from Chennai, officials said on Sunday.



Acting on specific intelligence, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) intercepted two courier parcels on July 21 and another on July 25. The parcels, booked using forged documents, were allegedly destined for New Zealand.



During examination, officials found 7 kg of ephedrine concealed between layers of floor mats and cloth rolls in the first two parcels. The accompanying courier documents were found to be fake, the NCB said.



Subsequent investigation led officials to the Triplicane area of Chennai, where they apprehended a person, identified as S Hameed, on July 23. Searches at his premises resulted in the recovery of packing materials, a digital weighing machine, heat-sealing machines, plastic bags, forged identity cards, digital gadgets and other incriminating documents, it said. -- PTI