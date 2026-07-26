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Pralhad Joshi takes charge as education minister

Sun, 26 July 2026
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12:29
Newly appointed Union education minister Prahlad Joshi./ANI Photo
Newly appointed Union education minister Prahlad Joshi./ANI Photo
Newly appointed Union education minister Prahlad Joshi has taken charge, officials said on Sunday.

Joshi was appointed education minister after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the post on Saturday.

Joshi has been given additional charge of the education ministry besides his role as the consumer affairs minister.

Pradhan resigned from his post on Saturday following the Cockroach Janta Party-led student protests across the country, demanding his ouster over the NEET paper leak controversy.

In his resignation letter, Pradhan said it was not a matter of "individual prestige" for him, and that he was disturbed to see the series of events that unfolded over the last 10 days.

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