Pradhan did not resign voluntarily, students made him quit: CM Shivakumar

12:51

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar/File image

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday said that Dharmendra Pradhan did not voluntarily resign as Union Education Minister, but he was made to step down by the students and the youth of the country.



He said students are the future of the country. Their sentiments need to be respected and their interests should be protected.



"Pradhan, the Education Minister of the country, did not resign, he was made to resign. It was not the wish of any political party or the government. It was the wish of the students, the youth, and the 130 crore people of the country that we must protect the future," Shivakumar said.



Speaking to reporters here, he said the future stands with the youth and students, and their sentiments need to be respected and their interest must be protected. "It is the duty of the country," he added.



Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister on Saturday following weeks of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led nationwide protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the government's handling of the issue.



The movement, spearheaded by the CJP, had consistently demanded Pradhan's resignation along with sweeping reforms in the examination system. -- PTI