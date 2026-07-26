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PMK founder S Ramadoss retires from active politics, anoints son as party chief

Sun, 26 July 2026
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09:41
S Ramadoss, right, with son Anbumani
S Ramadoss, right, with son Anbumani
PMK founder S Ramadoss on Saturday announced his retirement from active politics and handed over the party leadership to his son Anbumani.

He would no longer take part in political affairs, the Pattali Makkal Katchi founder said on his 88th birthday celebrations near Tindivanam here.

A medical doctor by profession, Ramadoss said he was embracing "political renunciation" but clarified that he would continue to meet well-wishers to enquire about the health and would not speak about politics or interfere in the party decisions.

His announcement to hand over the mantle of party leadership to his doctor-son brings curtains down to the nearly 18-months-long bitter leadership tussle between the two.

Anbuman forged electoral ties with the AIADMK-led NDA for the 2026 Assembly poll and his faction managed to win four seats including Dharmapuri secured by his wife Sowmya.

The party had won from Gingee (A Ganesh Kumar), Jayankondam (G Vaithilingam) and Vikravandi (C Sivakumar).

Dr Ramadoss started his career as a rural medical practitioner providing affordable healthcare and in 1980 launched the Vanniyar Sangam. He is known for staging numerous agitations demanding reservation for Vanniyar community.

In 1989, he launched the PMK, transforming the caste-based social movement into a regional political force influencing the state politics for nearly 40 years.

He had advocated total prohibition, environment preservation, and farmers' rights.

He had made the announcement on his 88th birthday celebrations at the Saraswathi College in Konerikuppam near Tindivanam where a programme to plant 88 saplings was organised to mark his birthday.

"Today, I am turning 88 year. From today, I am retiring from politics. I will not speak about politics or interfere in political matters. Anbumani will take care of politics. His wife will also support him. Those who come to meet me should not discuss politics with me," he said while addressing the gathering on the occasion.

On his health condition, the senior Ramadoss said he was suffering from vertigo. "The relationship between you and me will never change... come and meet me but don't speak about politics which is no longer necessary for me," he stressed.

Though he has announced his retirement from politics, Ramadoss' party and the Vanniyar Sangam will continue to function under his guidance and advice, son Anbumani said. -- PTI

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