Not a single paper leak case under AAP govt in Punjab: Mann

19:32

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday claimed that there has not been a single case of paper leak of a competitive examination during the past four-and-a-half years of the AAP rule in the state.



His remark came in the wake of the opposition parties targeting the Punjab government and alleging "many paper leaks" in the state.



Mann was addressing a state-level function in Zirakpur to honour the 882 students of government schools who passed the NEET-UG re-exam recently.



Only a single cheating case came to light, but the Punjab Police dismantled a highly sophisticated, inter-state cheating racket operating during the recently held pharmacy officer examination, he said.



In this instance, the use of pen cameras and real-time dictation during the exam by a candidate was detected in Ferozepur. "Within minutes, those cheating and the gang behind them were caught and jailed," Mann said.



With opposition mounting attacks on Mann government over alleged paper leaks in the state, the chief minister said, "We have been in power for the past four-and-a-half years. Not a single paper leak has happened in Punjab."



Mann further said his government has given 68,585 government jobs purely on the basis of merit.



On the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the Union education minister on Saturday over the NEET paper leak issue, Mann said that gen-Z has made a "stubborn government" bow. -- PTI