Nilekani to head panel on exam meaures: Modi

19:48

Nandan Nilekani/File image/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced a high-powered committee headed by Nandan Nilekani to suggest measures for leak-proof and tech-sound exams.



The Nilekani committee will suggest measures for exam reforms, said odi.



"Nilekani committee will give suggestions on maximum use of technology for making exams clean and transparent," the PM said.



The government will work on suggestions of Nilekani committee to ensure a foolproof exam system, said Modi.



Other members of task force on exam reforms: ex-director of ISRO S Somanath, ex-director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, IIT Chennai director V Kamakoti. -- PTI