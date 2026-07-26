MEA cautions Indians over Black Sea vessel jobs

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With the security situation in and around the Black Sea and adjoining maritime areas remaining highly volatile due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the government has advised Indian nationals intending to undertake employment on commercial vessels operating in the region to carefully assess the prevailing security risks before accepting such assignments.



In a detailed advisory for Indian nationals undertaking employment on commercial vessels operating in Black Sea region, the Ministry of External Affairs said it should be ensured that the terms of employment comply with applicable international maritime standards.



MEA said the security situation in and around the Black Sea and adjoining maritime areas remains highly volatile due to the ongoing conflict.



"Commercial vessels operating in or transiting these waters are facing significant security risks, including missile and drone attacks," the advisory said, noting that since April 2026, there has been an increase in the number of such incidents on commercial vessels, which has also resulted in the tragic loss of five Indian lives.



"Indian nationals intending to undertake employment on commercial vessels operating in or transiting the conflict-affected region are advised to carefully assess the prevailing security risks before accepting such assignments," the advisory said. -- ANI