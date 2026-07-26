Kargil Vijay Diwas: PM says valour of brave soldiers remains source of national pride

09:31

As the country commemorates Kargil Vijay Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the valour of India's brave soldiers in the face of most formidable conditions will forever remain a source of national pride.



On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Modi also said that the nation expresses gratitude to the brave soldiers for their extraordinary courage and commitment towards securing India.



"Their valour in the face of the most formidable conditions will forever remain a source of national pride. Their unwavering patriotism and devotion to duty will continue to inspire generations," he said in a post on X.



Kargil Vijay Diwas honours the courage, sacrifice, and unwavering resolve of the Bravehearts of Operation Vijay.



It commemorates India's historic victory in the Kargil War and celebrates the spirit that safeguarded the nation's sovereignty.PTI