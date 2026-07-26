Kanwar Yatra: Four temporary police stations, 58 outposts set up in Meerut zone

19:07

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To ensure devotees' safety and provide prompt police assistance during the Kanwar Yatra 2026 in Uttar Pradesh, four temporary police stations and 58 temporary police outposts have been established in the Meerut zone, officials said on Sunday.



According to officials, these arrangements have been activated four days prior to the commencement of the holy month of Shravan on July 30.



Meerut zone DIG Kalanidhi Naithani said these temporary stations and outposts have been set up with the aim of maintaining law and order along Kanwar routes and fairgrounds, managing crowds, ensuring rapid police response during emergencies and providing immediate assistance to devotees.



He said a temporary police station each was established in four districts and several outposts -- nine in Meerut, 17 in Bulandshahr, 11 in Baghpat and 21 in Hapur -- have also been set up. Police force has also been deployed at all these locations.



The DIG has instructed to make all temporary police stations and outposts pilgrim-friendly. QR codes will be installed at each unit to provide pilgrims with information regarding routes and nearby facilities.



Additionally, directives have been issued to ensure the availability of help desks and first-aid facilities at all outposts.



He has instructed on-duty police personnel to maintain discipline, take immediate action on all information received, behave courteously with pilgrims, keep a vigilant eye on suspicious activities, and provide first aid to sick or injured Shiva devotees and transport them to hospitals. -- PTI