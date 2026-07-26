Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Four workers killed in cylinder blast at factory in Assam's Cachar

Sun, 26 July 2026
Share:
18:29
File image
File image
At least four workers were killed in a suspected cylinder explosion at an iron casting unit in Cachar district of Assam on Sunday, the police said.

The incident took place in the afternoon at a shared compound of Kade Global Infrastructure LLP and IRID Casting Works LLP in Pangram under Udharbond police station limits, a senior officer said.

"A sudden explosion shattered the factory and several people suffered injuries. They were taken to Silchar Medical College and Hospital, where four people were declared dead," he said.

According to preliminary investigation, the explosion was caused by an LPG cylinder engaged in casting work, the officer said.

Assam Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Kaushik Rai went to the spot and reviewed the situation.

He said that Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased has been sanctioned by the chief minister.

"Multiple probes will be carried out by various agencies to ascertain the exact cause of the blast. If any lapse is found, action will be taken against the culprit," Rai said.

The civil administration, police and the Labour Commissioner will conduct separate investigations into the incident, he added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Historic! Mirabai Chanu wins third straight CWG GOLD
Historic! Mirabai Chanu wins third straight CWG GOLD

Indian weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu clinched India's first gold medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in the women's 48kg category. She achieved a record total lift of 190kg, including new Commonwealth and Games records in snatch...

India vs Zim 3rd T20I Updates: India rout Zimbabwe, sweep series
India vs Zim 3rd T20I Updates: India rout Zimbabwe, sweep series

LIVE! Nilekani to head panel on exam meaures: Modi
LIVE! Nilekani to head panel on exam meaures: Modi

Vessel with 4 Indians hit at Ukraine's port; two safe
Vessel with 4 Indians hit at Ukraine's port; two safe

A merchant vessel carrying four Indian nationals was struck at Ukraine's Port of Odesa. While two crew members are confirmed safe, information on the other two is still pending. The Indian Embassy in Kyiv is closely monitoring the...

Delhi police await official nod to withdraw NEET stir FIRs
Delhi police await official nod to withdraw NEET stir FIRs

Delhi Police sources indicate they will await official communication before withdrawing cases against NEET paper leak protesters, despite the Centre's assurance. While 15 FIRs are registered, the police confirm that the broader...