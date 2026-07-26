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Fire breaks out in Thane high-rise; 80 residents evacuated, no casualties

Sun, 26 July 2026
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19:01
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A fire erupted in the electrical duct of a 16-storey residential building in Maharashtra's Thane city on Sunday, triggering panic before emergency teams safely evacuated residents and prevented any casualties, officials said.

Around 70 to 80 residents were guided out of the building in the Shilphata area, while a man trapped in an elevator was rescued by the fire brigade and disaster management teams, they said.

The blaze was reported around 9.20 am at Sunrise Glory apartment, an official said.

"The fire broke out in the electrical duct spanning from the first floor to the sixth floor of the 16-storey building. Thick, heavy smoke quickly filled the internal corridors and stairwell, creating panic among the residents," said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Emergency response teams, including the fire brigade and the power company staff, rushed to the scene, he said.

Fire officials rescued Firoz Khan, a resident who was trapped inside the elevator on the sixth floor as the power supply was snapped, Tadvi said. -- PTI

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