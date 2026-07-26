Farmers body urge Vijay to ;reject' Karnataka CM's invitation to Bengaluru

22:10

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay/File image

Representatives of several farmers' organisations in Tamil Nadu on Sunday strongly urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to reject Karnataka's invitation for bilateral talks regarding their proposal for constructing a dam across the Cauvery in Mekedatu and other river water issues.



Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister Vinoth backtracked from his earlier statement regarding CM Vijay's trip to Bengaluru, urging reporters to await the official announcement.



Earlier, he had said CM Vijay will be visiting Bengaluru on August 3.



Addressing a district office-bearers' meeting of a farmers' coordination committee in Mayiladuthurai, farmers leader P R Pandian said: "Tamil Nadu Chief Minister must reject the Karnataka Chief Minister's invitation".



According to farmers, direct talks could provoke unrest. "In the past, when such talks were called, contradictions arose, clashes have erupted," Pandian added.



He insisted that all water-sharing discussions must be strictly channelled through the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).



"The Tamil Nadu chief minister going to Karnataka to talk about Karnataka's plan for a dam in Mekedatu and water release is legally invalid. It is invalid as per the Supreme Court order. It is invalid as per the Constitution," Pandian added. -- PTI