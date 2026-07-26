Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead

Farmers body urge Vijay to ;reject' Karnataka CM's invitation to Bengaluru

Sun, 26 July 2026
Share:
22:10
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay/File image
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay/File image
Representatives of several farmers' organisations in Tamil Nadu on Sunday strongly urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to reject Karnataka's invitation for bilateral talks regarding their proposal for constructing a dam across the Cauvery in Mekedatu and other river water issues.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister Vinoth backtracked from his earlier statement regarding CM Vijay's trip to Bengaluru, urging reporters to await the official announcement.

Earlier, he had said CM Vijay will be visiting Bengaluru on August 3.

Addressing a district office-bearers' meeting of a farmers' coordination committee in Mayiladuthurai, farmers leader P R Pandian said: "Tamil Nadu Chief Minister must reject the Karnataka Chief Minister's invitation".

According to farmers, direct talks could provoke unrest. "In the past, when such talks were called, contradictions arose, clashes have erupted," Pandian added.

He insisted that all water-sharing discussions must be strictly channelled through the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

"The Tamil Nadu chief minister going to Karnataka to talk about Karnataka's plan for a dam in Mekedatu and water release is legally invalid. It is invalid as per the Supreme Court order. It is invalid as per the Constitution," Pandian added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

NEET row: Nilekani to head task force on NTA exam reforms
NEET row: Nilekani to head task force on NTA exam reforms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the formation of a high-powered task force, led by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, to recommend reforms for examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The task force aims...

Historic! Mirabai Chanu wins third straight CWG GOLD
Historic! Mirabai Chanu wins third straight CWG GOLD

Indian weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu clinched India's first gold medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in the women's 48kg category. She achieved a record total lift of 190kg, including new Commonwealth and Games records in snatch...

'I Hope They Keep Questioning The Government'
'I Hope They Keep Questioning The Government'

'I thought this generation was no good, will not be able to do much with all this social media etc. But then, they surprised us.'

'Gen Z Has Shown How Govt's Arrogance Can Be Broken'
'Gen Z Has Shown How Govt's Arrogance Can Be Broken'

What remained at Shivaji Park was not Gen Z anger but of momentum -- a generation that had, in its own telling, made an emperor bow, and intends to keep singing and meme-ing about it.

Delhi police await official nod to withdraw NEET stir FIRs
Delhi police await official nod to withdraw NEET stir FIRs

Delhi Police sources indicate they will await official communication before withdrawing cases against NEET paper leak protesters, despite the Centre's assurance. While 15 FIRs are registered, the police confirm that the broader...