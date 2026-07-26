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Don't troll him: Assam CM on minister's daughter at NEET protest

Sun, 26 July 2026
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Videos of Assam minister Keshab Mahanta's daughter joining a protest against irregularities in the NEET exam prompted Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to say that his Cabinet colleague should not be trolled as "she may not follow her father's political ideology".

A protest in Guwahati on Thursday against examination irregularities and demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union education minister drew attention after Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader Keshab Mahanta's daughter Dibisa joined the demonstration.

Clips of her raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanding Pradhan's resignation have been shared widely on social media. PTI has not ascertained the veracity of the clips.

Reacting to the videos, Sarma on Saturday said, "I don't think we should attack or troll Keshab Mahanta for the protest by his daughter. She may not follow her father's political ideology. Tomorrow when my son will practice law, he may defend someone whom I may not like."

He said that once children become adults, their actions should not be linked with their parents.

"I do not agree with the slogans she raised. When I meet her next time, I will definitely talk to her about it and try to make her understand that what she said was not right," Sarma said.

No reaction could be obtained from Keshab Mahanta, the revenue and disaster management minister of Assam. PTI

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