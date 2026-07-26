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Depression forms over Bay of Bengal, heavy rain to lash Odisha

Sun, 26 July 2026
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The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in most parts of Odisha till July 29 as the well-marked low pressure over the Bay of Bengal on Sunday intensified into a depression

The system lies about 90 km south-southeast of Sagar Island (West Bengal), 110 km southeast of Digha (West Bengal), 150 km east of Chandbali (Odisha) and 150 km east-southeast of Balasore (Odisha), it said.

It is very likely to move northwestward, intensify further into a deep depression over the next 24 hours, and cross the North Odisha-West Bengal coast between Paradip and Sagar Island around Monday noon, the weather office said.

Under its impact, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in most parts of Odisha till July 29.

Extreme heavy rainfall is expected in Sundargarh, Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj districts on Monday. The IMD has issued a 'red alert' (take action) for these districts.

Forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday, the weather department has issued an 'orange alert' (be prepared to take action) for Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghapur, Cuttack, Jharsuguda, Baragarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Anugul, Dhenkanal, Sonepur, Boudh, and Kandhamal.

Besides, 'yellow alert' (be aware) has been issued for Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Nawrangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, and Nayagarh districts. -- PTI

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