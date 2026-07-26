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Delhi police await official nod to drop NEET protest FIRs

Sun, 26 July 2026
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17:51
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Following the Centre's assurance that cases against the NEET paper leak protesters would be withdrawn, Delhi Police sources on Sunday said it would take further action only after receiving official communication and guidelines from the competent authority.

The source said 15 FIRs have been registered so far at different police stations in the New Delhi district in connection with the July 20 violence and other incidents linked to the ongoing protests.

On Saturday, at a joint press conference with Cockroach Janata Party spokespersons Saurav Das and Abhiseh Ranka, Union minister JP Nadda had said that the government agreed to withdraw FIRs registered against protesters and would provide a written assurance on the agreed demands by Tuesday.

"We will act according to the guidelines and official communication after receiving from the competent authority," the source said.

The source, however, said the announcement regarding withdrawal of the cases would not affect the ongoing investigation into the alleged larger conspiracy behind the clashes.

Police are examining CCTV footage, digital evidence, mobile phone records, and statements of witnesses to reconstruct the sequence of events and identify those suspected of planning, instigating or participating in the violence. -- PTI

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