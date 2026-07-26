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Assam flood situation improves as water levels recede, 6.5 lakh still affected

Sun, 26 July 2026
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The flood situation in Assam improved on Sunday as water levels were receding in most of the affected areas with those places not receiving overnight rainfall, even as over 6.5 lakh people remained hit in six districts and 66 people lost their lives in this year's deluge, officials said.

An official of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said that water levels were receding in most of the flood-hit areas of Upper Assam, especially Charaideo, Sivasagar and Jorhat districts.

"We hope the situation would improve further during the day. This would help us provide relief in a better way," he added.

According to the authority's daily flood report issued at midnight, more than 6,54,800 people have been affected in Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon and Sivasagar districts.

Sivasagar was the worst-hit district with nearly 2.9 lakh people affected, followed by Charaideo (1.9 lakh) and Jorhat (1.3 lakh). The flood situation has improved marginally since Friday, when more than 7.05 lakh people were affected across nine districts. -- PTI

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