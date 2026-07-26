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After Pradhan's exit, Youth Congress puts up hoardings thanking Rahul Gandhi

Sun, 26 July 2026
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The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Sunday put up hoardings thanking Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, saying the move marked the first victory of students' nationwide agitation against alleged paper leaks.

The hoardings were put up mainly at Raisina Road in Lutyens' Delhi, where the IYC headquarters is located.

Delhi Youth Congress president Akshay Lakra claimed that the resignation of the former Union education minister Pradhan was the result of sustained protests by students and the Congress under Gandhi's leadership.

"What was being projected as impossible under the Modi government became a reality because of students' struggle and Rahul Gandhi's leadership. But our fight is not over," Lakra said.

He said the Congress' youth wing would continue its agitation until those responsible for the alleged police excesses against students were held accountable and PM Modi apologised to students. -- PTI

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