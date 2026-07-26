2 youths detained in Goa over 'support' for jailed activist Umar Khalid

08:49

Police have detained two youths in Panaji for allegedly expressing support for jailed student activist Umar Khalid during celebrations over the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, officials said.



Khalid has been arrested in a case related to riots in northeast Delhi in 2020.



A group was on Saturday celebrating Pradhan's resignation -- which followed nationwide protests spearheaded by the Cockroach Janta Party on the NEET paper leak issue -- at Azad Maidan in Panaji when a youth, identified as Danish, displayed a placard in support of Khalid.



When questioned by the media, the youth said he supported the cause of Khalid's release from prison.



A senior police officer present at the protest site took Danish into custody after he refused to disclose his identity.



Following the youth's detention, those who had gathered at Azad Maidan marched to the Police Headquarters demanding his release.



While the group continued shouting slogans in favour of Danish, police detained another person, Sudin Dalvi, when he too allegedly expressed support for Khalid and started misbehaving with the mediapersons, an official said.



A First Information Report (FIR) would be registered against them, the police official added.



Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leaders protested outside the Panaji police station demanding stringent action against both the accused.



BJYM Goa president Tushar Kelkar demanded that the police register a case of non-bailable offences against them for supporting an "anti-national". -- PTI