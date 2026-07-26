Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead

114 Rafale jet deal: France may respond to India's Letter of Request by August

Sun, 26 July 2026
Share:
22:03
File image
File image
In the 114 Rafale fighter jet deal, France is expected to submit its official response to the Indian Letter of Request (LoR) for the project by mid-August.

The French officials have now sought time till mid-August to submit their response to the Indian Letter of Request given to France in May this year, defence officials told ANI.

The officials added that the two sides would be negotiating on price and other important aspects after the French response is received, they said.

India had issued the Letter of Request (LoR) to France for the mega government-to-government deal for 114 Rafale fighter jets for the Indian Air Force in May this year.

The deal would see 94 Rafale jets being manufactured in India by the French manufacturer Dassault Aviation in partnership with an Indian company.

The aircraft are critical for meeting the critical requirements of the Indian Air Force as its squadron strength is dwindling due to the phasing out of the vintage aircraft, including the variants of the Russian-origin MiG fighter jets and major delays in the induction of indigenous aircraft like the LCA Mark 1A and LCA Mark 2.

While the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy have placed orders for 62 Rafale planes already, the 114 Rafale order will take the numbers to 176. The Indian Navy has also already expressed its intent to induct 31 more of these planes to tackle maritime threats, and that may take the number of Rafales in the country to over 200. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

NEET row: Nilekani to head task force on NTA exam reforms
NEET row: Nilekani to head task force on NTA exam reforms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the formation of a high-powered task force, led by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, to recommend reforms for examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The task force aims...

Historic! Mirabai Chanu wins third straight CWG GOLD
Historic! Mirabai Chanu wins third straight CWG GOLD

Indian weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu clinched India's first gold medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in the women's 48kg category. She achieved a record total lift of 190kg, including new Commonwealth and Games records in snatch...

'I Hope They Keep Questioning The Government'
'I Hope They Keep Questioning The Government'

'I thought this generation was no good, will not be able to do much with all this social media etc. But then, they surprised us.'

'Gen Z Has Shown How Govt's Arrogance Can Be Broken'
'Gen Z Has Shown How Govt's Arrogance Can Be Broken'

What remained at Shivaji Park was not Gen Z anger but of momentum -- a generation that had, in its own telling, made an emperor bow, and intends to keep singing and meme-ing about it.

Delhi police await official nod to withdraw NEET stir FIRs
Delhi police await official nod to withdraw NEET stir FIRs

Delhi Police sources indicate they will await official communication before withdrawing cases against NEET paper leak protesters, despite the Centre's assurance. While 15 FIRs are registered, the police confirm that the broader...