Will ensure he 'stays' in Maharashtra: Fadnavis's wife on political buzz

11:21

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis on Saturday said she wanted her husband to "stay" in Maharashtra, a remark coming amid speculation about the future role for the BJP stalwart.



She said protests are justified if they remain focused on the issue of paper leak, even as she pointed to the corrective measures being taken by the government to ensure that such paper leaks do not happen,



Speaking to reporters after performing Ashadhi Ekadashi puja at Lord Vitthal temple in Pandharpur, Amruta quipped, "I want to stay in Maharashtra, and I will ensure Devendraji also stays in Maharashtra".



Recently, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut had claimed that Fadnavis might move to the Centre and a BJP minister could take his post in the state if a cabinet reshuffle takes place in the coming months.



Fadnavis had maintained that roles keep changing in politics, and they should change.



Responding to a question on the ongoing agitation over the alleged examination paper leaks, Amruta Fadnavis said protests are justified as long as they remain focused on the issue.



"It is absolutely okay if the agitation is restricted to the paper leak. The government has been taking corrective measures in the background, and now we are seeing the results also," the former banker said, referring to the proposed amendment bill against paper leaks.



She said changes expected by students are being made. "Our government is taking all the corrective measures to ensure that such paper leaks do not happen," Amruta Fadnavis added.



On the proposed joint protest by Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin Raj Thackeray, who heads Maharashtra Navnirman Sena over the paper leak issue, she said it is a positive development.



"They were separate earlier, but it is good that they are coming together," she said.



Commenting on the violence reported during the agitation, Amruta Fadnavis said attacks on either students or the police are unacceptable.



"Violence, be it against students or police, is condemnable. That was a black moment in the agitation, and it should not happen again. Action should be initiated against those who indulged in ill behaviour," she said.