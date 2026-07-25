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We have done it: Abhijeet Dipke

Sat, 25 July 2026
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Reacting to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday claimed credit for the development.

"We have done it. Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned," Dipke said.

"Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned. And this resignation is proof that if you people are not afraid, if you people do not bow down to this government, then we can take the resignation of anyone," he added.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday resigned from the Union Council of Ministers amid nationwide protests over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy.

Pradhan stated that he was stepping down in the larger interest of students to ensure that the country's youth do not become 'trapped in a web of confusion'.

In his resignation letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pradhan highlighted his long-standing association with education and reaffirmed his commitment to the aspirations of India's youth.

"For more than four decades, I have been associated with students, teachers, and the cause of education reform. I have always believed that a strong, inclusive, and forward-looking education system is the foundation of a strong nation," Pradhan said.

Recalling the NEET-UG controversy, Pradhan stated that the Centre acted promptly after irregularities surfaced in the May 3 examination.

"However, irregularities were found in the NEET-UG examination held on May 3, 2026. The Government of India immediately took cognisance of the matter, handed over the investigation to the CBI, cancelled the examination, and announced a date for the re-examination. Along with this, it was decided that from next year onwards, the examination would be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode," he said.

The Sambalpur MP emphasised that the government's priority was to ensure that the interests of over two million students were protected during the re-examination process.

"During this period, our primary concern was to ensure that the examination for more than two million students was conducted smoothly... From the very first day, I took responsibility for the situation and never turned away from it. My resolve was that we would not allow the prospects of any meritorious student to be harmed because of the examination controversy," Pradhan said.  -- ANI

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