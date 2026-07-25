'Victory of democracy': Sonam Wangchuk

16:34

Following weeks of relentless nationwide protests and a gruelling 26-day hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



The move came as a response to growing unrest over examination irregularities and paper leak allegations, particularly surrounding the NEET-UG exams.



Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who spearheaded the hunger strike alongside the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and student groups, marked the development as a major milestone for direct civic action in India.



Reacting to the news on X, Sonam Wangchuk commended the resilience of the nation's youth and citizens.



'IT'S A VICTORY OF DEMOCRACY. direct democracy... straight from the streets. It's a victory of peace, patience & perseverance. Congratulations CJP, Gen Z of the nation and thank you all citizens for shedding fear and the fear of fear and rising up from every corner of the nation. FROM ACCOUNTABILITY, NOW TO REFORMS,' posted Wangchuk.



Wangchuk emphasised that while holding the government accountable was necessary, the ultimate goal must now pivot toward systemic reforms within India's education structure.



His remarks came after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned, stating that he had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that the situation arising from protests over examination irregularities was not exploited by 'anti-national forces'. -- ANI