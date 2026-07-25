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Sunday's rally to be held to congratulate youth: Uddhav, Raj

Sat, 25 July 2026
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Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray have said the rally organised by the two parties in central Mumbai on Sunday will take place as planned to congratulate the country's youth.

The youth have brought the country out of the 'atmosphere of fear', Uddhav Thackeray said at a joint press conference following Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET paper leak issue.

The agitation, spearheaded by the Cockroach Janta Party, was not just about Pradhan's resignation, the former Maharashtra Chief Minister said.

"The youth have brought the country out of an atmosphere of fear...a cockroach has made a dictator bow. Those who addressed the youth as cockroaches should not behave in an arrogant manner," he added.

Raj Thackeray said that they would go ahead with their scheduled rally at Shivaji Park on Sunday, originally planned to support the agitation demanding Pradhan's resignation, to congratulate the youth on their victory. -- PTI

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