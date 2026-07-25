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Social media posts claim Jamia students detained

Sat, 25 July 2026
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A number of X posts on Saturday claimed that some students of Jamia Millia Islamia were detained by Delhi Police as they were returning from the Jantar Mantar protest site, even as police sources said that verification of around 150 persons detained on Friday night was underway.

Several X handles alleged that the students returning to the university after attending the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar were picked up by police.

A police source said around 150 people were detained from different locations during security checks on Friday night, and their identities and backgrounds were being verified.

It was too early to confirm whether those taken into custody included Jamia students, it said.

According to the source, police are examining the details of each detainee before releasing them.

The claims were circulated widely on social media, with users seeking information about those allegedly detained.

Security remained tight across Delhi on Saturday, with police maintaining heavy deployment and carrying out checks in the sensitive areas to prevent any breach of law and order.  -- PTI

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