Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Pradhan's journey 'testament' to lifelong engagement with student welfare: Rijiju

Sat, 25 July 2026
Share:
20:00
image
Bharatiya Janata Party leaders acknowledged Dharmedra Pradhan's contributions after he resigned as Union education minister on Saturday, with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju describing his journey as a 'testament' to lifelong engagement with public life and student welfare.

BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde said a strong nation is defined by its education system and Pradhan has always accorded the utmost importance to this idea throughout his public life.

Pradhan resigned from his post on Saturday following Cockroach Janta Party-led student protests across the country for his ouster over the NEET paper leak issue.

In a post on X, Rijiju said, 'True leadership is measured over decades & and Dr Dharmendra Pradhan-ji's journey stands as a testament to lifelong engagement with public life and student welfare.' 

He also posted on X a picture of him with Pradhan from some past event.

Tawde said Pradhan's journey in public life, which began with student movements, reached a significant milestone when he assumed the role of the country's education minister.

"During this tenure, he consistently endeavoured to keep the importance of education at the forefront of national discourse," the BJP Rajya Sabha member said.

"I extend my best wishes for your future endeavours in public life and hope that your spirit of "Nation First" remains steadfast in the pursuit of the goal of a 'Viksit Bharat 2047' (Developed India 2047)," Tawde added.  

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, terming Pradhan's exit as an unprecedented and empathetic gesture toward Gen Z and the nation's youth.

He insisted that the resignation reflects the ruling party's commitment to standing by students during critical times.

"The sensitivity, responsibility, and direct connection shown towards students is truly remarkable -- something unprecedented in our country," Tiwari said, adding "There is a clear emotion to go to any length to safeguard the interests of our students and Gen Z."   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Prez accepts Pradhan's resignation, Pralhad Joshi gets charge
LIVE! Prez accepts Pradhan's resignation, Pralhad Joshi gets charge

DHARMENDRA PRADHAN RESIGNS
DHARMENDRA PRADHAN RESIGNS

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned from his position following widespread nationwide protests concerning the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy, stating his decision was in the larger interest of students and to...

CJP ends 36-day protest after govt accepts all demands
CJP ends 36-day protest after govt accepts all demands

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has called off its 36-day agitation following the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who stepped down amidst widespread protests over irregularities in the exam system and the NEET paper...

'This Is The Biggest Setback Of Modi's Career'
'This Is The Biggest Setback Of Modi's Career'

'For the rest of his tenure, people will start with the assumption that even Modi can be forced to bow down'

The rise and fall of Dharmendra Pradhan
The rise and fall of Dharmendra Pradhan

Dharmendra Pradhan's political career faced an unexpected jolt as he resigned as Education Minister following nationwide protests over the NEET paper leak, marking a significant departure from the government's initial dismissive response...