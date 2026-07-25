Pradhan's journey 'testament' to lifelong engagement with student welfare: Rijiju

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Pradhan resigned from his post on Saturday following Cockroach Janta Party-led student protests across the country for his ouster over the NEET paper leak issue.

Tawde said Pradhan's journey in public life, which began with student movements, reached a significant milestone when he assumed the role of the country's education minister.





"During this tenure, he consistently endeavoured to keep the importance of education at the forefront of national discourse," the BJP Rajya Sabha member said.

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders acknowledged Dharmedra Pradhan's contributions after he resigned as Union education minister on Saturday, with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju describing his journey as a 'testament' to lifelong engagement with public life and student welfare.BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde said a strong nation is defined by its education system and Pradhan has always accorded the utmost importance to this idea throughout his public life.In a post on X, Rijiju said, 'True leadership is measured over decades & and Dr Dharmendra Pradhan-'s journey stands as a testament to lifelong engagement with public life and student welfare.'He also posted on X a picture of him with Pradhan from some past event."I extend my best wishes for your future endeavours in public life and hope that your spirit of "Nation First" remains steadfast in the pursuit of the goal of a 'Viksit Bharat 2047' (Developed India 2047)," Tawde added.BJP MP Manoj Tiwari praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, terming Pradhan's exit as an unprecedented and empathetic gesture toward Gen Z and the nation's youth.He insisted that the resignation reflects the ruling party's commitment to standing by students during critical times."The sensitivity, responsibility, and direct connection shown towards students is truly remarkable -- something unprecedented in our country," Tiwari said, adding "There is a clear emotion to go to any length to safeguard the interests of our students and Gen Z." --