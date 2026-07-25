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Highest standards of integrity: BJP chief on Pradhan's resignation

Sat, 25 July 2026
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Bharatiya Janata Party president Nitin Nabin said on Saturday that Dharmendra Pradhan's decision to step down as Union education minister reflects the 'highest standards' of integrity and selfless service in public life, asserting that the party stands firmly with him.

Nabin said that as Union education minister, Pradhan played a 'pivotal role' in reforming India's education landscape and successfully implementing the 'landmark' National Education Policy (NEP 2020), among other initiatives.

'Prioritising larger interests, his decision to step down reflects the highest standards of integrity and selfless service in public life. The party stands firmly with Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Ji in this decision,' the BJP chief said in a post on X.

'I extend my best wishes for his future endeavours,' Nabin said.  -- PTI

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