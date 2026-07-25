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Forex Reserves Inch Up To $676 bn

Sat, 25 July 2026
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India's foreign exchange reserves rose by $1.08 billion to $676.24 billion during the week ended July 17, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday.

The total reserves increased due to a rise in foreign currency assets (FCAs), the largest component of the reserves, by $4.55 billion to $551.06 billion during the reported week.

However, the gain was partly offset by a decline in gold reserves.

Gold reserves fell by $3.48 billion to $101.75 billion during the week. 

-- Business Standard

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