Forex Reserves Inch Up To $676 bn

09:21

India's foreign exchange reserves rose by $1.08 billion to $676.24 billion during the week ended July 17, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday.



The total reserves increased due to a rise in foreign currency assets (FCAs), the largest component of the reserves, by $4.55 billion to $551.06 billion during the reported week.



However, the gain was partly offset by a decline in gold reserves.



Gold reserves fell by $3.48 billion to $101.75 billion during the week.



-- Business Standard