Delhi Police dismisses rumours of ban on app-based food delivery

15:07

Delhi Police on Saturday reiterated that social media rumours claiming a ban on app-based food delivery services across the New Delhi district are 'factually incorrect and highly misleading'.



In a clarification, police said no such blanket restriction had been imposed.



The Delhi Traffic Police had only issued a travel advisory asking motorists to avoid routes leading to the notified area due to large gatherings and prevailing law and order concerns, they said.



The advisory has been issued to ensure smooth traffic movement, operational management and the safety and security of the public, police said. -- PTI