Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

CJP volunteer says family detained, harassed

Sat, 25 July 2026
Share:
12:39
image
A Ghaziabad resident volunteering at the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest against alleged paper leaks at Delhi's Jantar Mantar has alleged that police detained his family members in Ghaziabad and harassed his relatives in Meerut because of his role in the agitation.

Mohammad Junaid, a volunteer providing free food and drinking water to protesters, told mediapersons at Jantar Mantar on Friday that UP Police took away his family members and seized their bank passbooks and PAN cards during a raid at his house.

According to his family, police from Ghaziabad's Masoori police station reached their residence in Nahal village on Thursday evening and searched the premises.

They alleged that Junaid's father, Mustafa, was taken away by the police and that bank passbooks and PAN cards belonging to family members were also taken.

Junaid's sister told the media that police asked her father to call Junaid and ask him to return home.

Junaid also alleged that the police also harassed his relatives in the neighbouring Meerut district.

However, Meerut Police denied carrying out any action against Junaid's family.

Senior Superintendent of Police Avinash Pandey told PTI on Saturday, "No such matter has come to my notice."

Superintendent of Police (City) Vinayak Gopal Bhonsle told PTI that Meerut Police had verified the claims with all police station heads and found that no member of Junaid's family had been detained.

"If any other district's police has taken any action, the details would be available with that district," Bhonsle said.

Social media posts have claimed that Junaid's father and his minor brother were detained and that his sister's father-in-law and brother-in-law in Meerut were also taken into custody.

Senior Ghaziabad police officers could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Wangchuk alleges harassment before shift to Medanta
LIVE! Wangchuk alleges harassment before shift to Medanta

'Getting IV drips every morning': Dipke diagnosed with typhoid
'Getting IV drips every morning': Dipke diagnosed with typhoid

Despite a typhoid diagnosis, Abhijeet Dipke has reaffirmed his commitment to the nationwide protest demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

Govt debunks fake AI videos Union min, blames Pak handles
Govt debunks fake AI videos Union min, blames Pak handles

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has filed a police complaint after an AI-generated deepfake video, maliciously altering his remarks, surfaced on social media. The video falsely depicted him making threatening statements against students...

CJP volunteer says family detained, harassed in UP
CJP volunteer says family detained, harassed in UP

Mohammad Junaid, a volunteer at a protest against alleged paper leaks in Delhi, claims that Uttar Pradesh Police detained his family members in Ghaziabad and harassed relatives in Meerut due to his involvement. Police in Meerut deny the...

'If Delhi Bleeds, Mumbai Has To Stand Up'
'If Delhi Bleeds, Mumbai Has To Stand Up'

'Let the world know that India's Gen Z has now moved out of their social media world and is ready to face the lathis, the tear gas shells or the spiked-dandas of cops.'