CJP thanks Sonam Wangchuk after withdrawing protest

19:38

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Saturday hailed activist Sonam Wangchuk's 26-day hunger strike as the moral force behind the nationwide movement against alleged examination irregularities, saying his Gandhian satyagraha had 'awakened an entire nation', hours after the organisation announced the withdrawal of its 37-day agitation at Jantar Mantar following an agreement with the Centre.



In a post on X, the CJP expressed gratitude to Wangchuk for lending moral leadership to the movement and credited his peaceful protest with uniting people across the country.



'Sonam Wangchuk's (@Wangchuk66) Gandhian satyagraha awakened an entire nation. Fasting for 26 days for the youth of this country was a pure and supreme sacrifice. It will go down in history as the moral force that united us all against impossible odds. Words cannot fully express our thanks for your contributions. We love you and are endlessly grateful for your satyagraha,' the organisation posted.



According to the CJP, the government has agreed to provide suitable compensation to the families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide and has assured the withdrawal of FIRs lodged against protesters across the country.



The organisation also submitted a five-point charter seeking broader educational and examination reforms and said another round of discussions with the government would be held after four weeks to review progress on those proposals. -- ANI