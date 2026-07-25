CJP refuses to end protest till all demands are met

16:19

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das on Saturday said the party will not leave the next round of talks with the Central government until all their demands are accepted and provided in writing.



Speaking to reporters at Jantar Mantar, Das said, "We've been called at 3:30 pm. We're not going anywhere until all our demands are met and they give them in writing. This is a huge victory."



"...When they call us, then we will go. They will tell us the exact time," he said earlier.



His remarks come after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the Union Council of Ministers amid nationwide protests over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy.



The Odisha-born Bharatiya Janata Party leader assumed charge as Education Minister in 2021 and was reappointed to the post after the party's victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.



The nationwide NEET-UG 2026 controversy began after allegations of a question paper leak surfaced following the May 3 examination, prompting the National Testing Agency (NTA) to cancel the test and order a CBI probe.



A re-examination was conducted on June 21 under heightened security, but protests by students and civil society groups continued over demands for transparency, accountability, and broader examination reforms.



The movement gained momentum after Sonam Wangchuk began an indefinite hunger strike on June 28, leading to nationwide demonstrations, court intervention, and the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march.



On July 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a series of anti-paper leak measures, though protest leaders said they would continue their agitation until their demands were fully addressed.



Meanwhile, Social activist Sonam Wangchuk on Friday ended his 26-day-long hunger strike after receiving a written assurance from the Union Government regarding the NEET examination issue and systemic reforms in the country's competitive testing framework. -- ANI