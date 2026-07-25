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CJP claims victory, protesters erupt in joy

Sat, 25 July 2026
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Protesters erupted in joy at Jantar Mantar as CJP founder Abhijit Dipke announced that Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned.

"They said minister don't resign in this government.. I say, jhukti hai duniya, jhukane wala chahiye," Dipke said amid cheers.

Cockroach Janta Party made several posts from its handle on X after the news broke.

'Democracy wins,' it said in a post.

'Cockroaches won... democracy won,' it said in another.

Earlier on Saturday,  Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his post over the NEET paper leak row, saying it is not a matter of 'individual prestige' for him.

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