CJP claims victory, protesters erupt in joy

14:55

Protesters erupted in joy at Jantar Mantar as CJP founder Abhijit Dipke announced that Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned.





"They said minister don't resign in this government.. I say, jhukti hai duniya, jhukane wala chahiye," Dipke said amid cheers.





Cockroach Janta Party made several posts from its handle on X after the news broke.





'Democracy wins,' it said in a post.





'Cockroaches won... democracy won,' it said in another.





Earlier on Saturday, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his post over the NEET paper leak row, saying it is not a matter of 'individual prestige' for him.