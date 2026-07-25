CJP claims victory, protesters erupt in joy

Protesters erupted in joy at Jantar Mantar as CJP founder Abhijit Dipke announced that Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned.
"They said minister don't resign in this government.. I say, jhukti hai duniya, jhukane wala chahiye," Dipke said amid cheers.
Cockroach Janta Party made several posts from its handle on X after the news broke.
'Democracy wins,' it said in a post.
'Cockroaches won... democracy won,' it said in another.
Earlier on Saturday, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his post over the NEET paper leak row, saying it is not a matter of 'individual prestige' for him.