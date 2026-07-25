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Buzz over Fadnavis' Delhi visit after Pradhan quits

Sat, 25 July 2026
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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made a quick trip to the national capital on Saturday and later returned to Nagpur, sources said.

Amid speculation about his possible shift to national politics, Fadnavis flew to Delhi after performing the customary Ashadhi Ekadashi puja at the Vitthal temple in Pandharpur early in the morning.

His Delhi visit came on a day when Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned following nationwide protests over the NEET paper leak issue.

Fadnavis returned to Nagpur, his hometown, later in the evening, sources said.  -- PTI

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