All 18 Delhi Metro stations reopen as CJP withdraws protest

19:51

All 18 Delhi Metro stations in central Delhi, which had remained shut due to security reasons, reopened on Saturday after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) withdrew its protest, ending four days of restrictions.



In a post on X, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that all metro stations were now open and normal entry and exit had resumed.



The stations reopened after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned, after which the CJP announced the withdrawal of its protest and demonstrators began dispersing from the Jantar Mantar area.



The stations that had remained closed over the past four days were Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium, Jhandewalan and New Delhi.



The stations had been shut due to security arrangements in central Delhi amid the CJP protest, which drew large gatherings near Jantar Mantar over the past few days.



The CJP has led a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since June 20, demanding accountability over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and irregularities in the CBSE's on-screen marking process, besides seeking wider reforms in the conduct of public examinations.



Facing spiralling protests for his ouster over the NEET issue, Pradhan resigned on Saturday, saying it is not a matter of 'individual prestige' for him and he wanted to prevent anti-national forces from exploiting the situation at Jantar Mantar and across the country. -- PTI