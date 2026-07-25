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18 Delhi Metro stations remain shut for 4th straight day

Sat, 25 July 2026
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18 Delhi Metro stations remain shut for fourth straight day amid CJP protest

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Eighteen Delhi Metro stations in central Delhi remained closed for the fourth straight day on Saturday due to security concerns amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest near the Jantar Mantar, officials said.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the stations remain closed from 7.30 am until further instructions. However, interchange facilities will be available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat stations.

The closed stations include Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium, Jhandewalan, and New Delhi.

The restrictions come as security arrangements remain in place in central Delhi in view of the CJP protest, which has drawn large crowds at the Jantar Mantar over the past few days. -- PTI  

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