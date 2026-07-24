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Will Pradhan resign? CJP, govt to hold talks at 12.30 pm

Fri, 24 July 2026
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The government and the Cockroach Janta Party are set to hold talks on Friday at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi after the Centre "agreed" to the outfit's request that the meeting be held at a neutral venue.

There was no official confirmation from the government on it so far.

The development comes hours after activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike late on Thursday night following government assurances on his key demands.

The meeting is likely to be held around 12.30 pm.

CJP national spokesperson Saurav Das said the outfit welcomed the government's decision to "accept its request for a neutral venue".

"A discussion has been called. We are very happy that the government has agreed to our request that the meeting should be held at a neutral venue, and the Constitution Club of India has been chosen," Das told reporters.

"I hope the government comes with an open mind and listens to the people," he said.

The CJP had earlier declined the government's invitation to hold talks at a minister's residence or office, insisting that discussions should take place at a neutral venue.

The last round of talks between the two sides took place on July 20, when CJP national spokespersons Das and Ashutosh Ranka met Union Health Minister J P Nadda at his residence.

The two leaders later alleged that they were kept under "virtual detention" during the meeting and said they had subsequently insisted that any future discussions with the government be held only at a neutral venue.

The CJP has maintained that its protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until Pradhan resigns.

Besides seeking his resignation, the outfit has demanded accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, reforms in the education system, Rs 1 crore compensation for families of students who died by suicide following the alleged NEET paper leak, and withdrawal of all FIRs and legal action against peaceful protesters who participated in the movement. -- PTI

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