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Wanted 'Waris Punjab De' member, US national nabbed while entering India from Nepal

Fri, 24 July 2026
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A wanted member of pro-Khalistan outfit 'Waris Punjab De' and a US national linked to the organisation were arrested while entering India from Nepal, police said.

Bahraich Superintendent of Police Vishwajeet Srivastava said on Thursday that a joint operation by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the Uttar Pradesh Police was carried out at the Indo-Nepal international border under the Rupaidiha police station area.

The accused were identified as Vikramjit Singh, who is wanted in connection with a 2023 case registered at the Ajnala police station in Punjab, and US national Manveer Singh Dhillon, a native of Moga district in Punjab.

Three other men were also arrested on Thursday for allegedly helping them in the act, police said.

Punjab Police was looking for both men in separate cases, the SP said.

According to preliminary questioning, Vikramjit had been absconding for several days, while Dhillon is suspected to have entered India through Nepal without obtaining a visa to avoid coming under the scrutiny of law enforcement agencies, Srivastava said.

He said the duo was intercepted while entering Indian territory after crossing the Rupaidiha border post from Nepal.

During verification and questioning, their identities and alleged links to the organisation came to light.

Police have registered a case against both accused under relevant provisions at Rupaidiha police station and arrested them, he said.

Three Indian nationals -- Suresh Kumar Pathak, Dilip Upadhyay, both residents of Rupaidiha town, and vehicle driver Rahul Kumar -- were also arrested for allegedly attempting to facilitate the illegal entry of the two men into India, Srivastava said.

He added that officials of various security and intelligence agencies deployed at the border questioned the arrested persons. -- PTI

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