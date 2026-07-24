Wangchuk's wife asks critics to 'have a heart'

22:22

Activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, on Thursday appealed to people not to rush to judge him for ending his 26-day hunger strike, saying he had paid a heavy physical price for a cause larger than himself and deserved compassion rather than criticism.



Her appeal came after Wangchuk ended his fast late on Thursday following assurances from the government on his key demands and repeated appeals by several MPs across party lines that he end the hunger strike and continue serving the nation.



In an emotional post on X, Angmo said Wangchuk was lying in the intensive care unit after losing 11 kg, including muscle mass, during the fast, and urged people to recognise the sacrifice behind his decision.



'Before you rush to criticise @Wangchuk66, first pause to earn the ethos of fasting for 26 days for a cause larger than yourself,' she wrote.



'He lies in the ICU today, having lost 11 kg, including muscle mass, because he chose sacrifice over comfort. The least we can offer him is a day of compassion before burdening him with our own expectations and political calculations,' she said.



Angmo said not everyone was qualified to judge 'a life of selfless service'.



"One must first earn the moral stature to do so. Please... have a heart," she added.



Wangchuk ended his fast late on Thursday after Union ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh conveyed the government's assurances that it was positive about not initiating legal action against peaceful protesters, would hold discussions in Parliament on examination reforms and was positively considering compensation for families of students who died by suicide following the alleged NEET paper leak.



The activist is recovering at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. -- PTI