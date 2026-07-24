Uttarakhand Police acts against cop for Jantar Mantar remarks

20:57

In a video that surfaced on the internet, Constable Sher Singh, posted in Pithoragarh district, was seen delivering a speech at the Jantar Mantar protest site.





He was also allegedly speaking of 'resigning' from Uttarakhand Police.

Uttarakhand Police have initiated legal and departmental action against a suspended constable for allegedly making 'inflammatory and irresponsible' statements during the protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, an official said on Friday.Kumaon Range Inspector General of Police Nivedita Kukreti said Constable Sher Singh, posted in Pithoragarh district, had already been suspended on July 20 for prolonged unauthorised absence from duty and for failing to respond to a notice issued by the district's Superintendent of Police.She said the constable also has a criminal record and was earlier sent to Haridwar Jail in connection with a case related to the alleged illegal encroachment of land in collusion with gangster Praveen Valmiki. He is currently out on bail.Kukreti said dismissal proceedings against Sher Singh were already underway in connection with that case. --