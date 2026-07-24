Stock markets extend losses for 5th straight day

18:32

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 331.62 points, or 0.43 per cent, to settle at 76,059.77.





During the day, it tanked 916.96 points, or 1.20 per cent, to 75,474.43.

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Friday, extending the losing streak for the fifth consecutive session, as investors remained cautious due to rising oil prices amid geopolitical tensions in West Asia and renewed concerns over US trade tariffs.Fresh foreign fund outflows and selling in blue-chip HDFC Bank also dented market sentiment.