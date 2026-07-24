Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Rupee recovers 20 paise to settle at 96.53 against US dollar

Fri, 24 July 2026
Share:
22:04
image
The rupee recovered 20 paise to close at 96.53 against the US dollar on Friday amid likely intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

A combination of factors, including heightened tensions in West Asia, FII outflows, and sustained negative sentiments at the domestic equity markets, maintained pressure on the local unit, according to forex traders.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened weaker at 96.81 and traded in the range of 96.30-96.81 before eventually settling at 96.53, up 20 paise from its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee ended 20 paise weaker at 96.73 against the US dollar.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! NEET paper leak: NTA terminates 47 officials
LIVE! NEET paper leak: NTA terminates 47 officials

CJP stir: Cops examine call records, social media posts
CJP stir: Cops examine call records, social media posts

Delhi Police is conducting an extensive investigation into the July 20 clashes, utilising thousands of videos, social media broadcasts, and mobile phone records to identify culprits and determine if the violence was pre-planned. The...

Protests demanding Pradhan's resignation sweep India
Protests demanding Pradhan's resignation sweep India

Nationwide protests against the NEET paper leak have intensified across several Indian states, with demonstrators condemning the Delhi Police crackdown and demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The...

Govt softens stand, changes course on CJP protests
Govt softens stand, changes course on CJP protests

The Indian government has significantly altered its approach to the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led agitation over the NEET paper leak, moving from dismissal to calibrated political engagement, including promises of fast-track courts, a...

'When Youth Stand Up, Govt Has To Listen'
'When Youth Stand Up, Govt Has To Listen'

'These are children of our own country; they must be heard': Param Vir Chakra Awardee Honorary Captain Yogendra Singh Yadav.